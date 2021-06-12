Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20. Aixtron has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

