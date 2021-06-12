AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases £16,746.24 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell acquired 3,738 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).

AJB stock opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

