AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases £16,746.24 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell acquired 3,738 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).
AJB stock opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.41.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
