Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

