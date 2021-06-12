Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 79,025.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

AKBTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akbank T.A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.