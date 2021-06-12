Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Steven C. Gilman Sells 4,567 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $15,162.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $587.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 3,080,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

