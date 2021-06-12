Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKZOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

