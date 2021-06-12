Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $156.59 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $156.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,556,414,517 coins and its circulating supply is 3,077,863,924 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

