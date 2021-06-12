Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MYO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Myomo has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.