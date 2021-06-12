Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 554,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

