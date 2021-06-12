Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 272 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

