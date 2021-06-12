Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.06% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

