Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

