Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Acquires 184 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £494.96 ($646.67).

On Monday, May 10th, Neeta Patel bought 179 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £494.04 ($645.47).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 200.03 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,401.21.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

