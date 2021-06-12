Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 864,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $3,482,040 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,882,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.