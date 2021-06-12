Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,526.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

