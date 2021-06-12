Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,421. The company has a market cap of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $35.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.