Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,421. The company has a market cap of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

