Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $32.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 816,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,421. The stock has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
