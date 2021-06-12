Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $32.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 816,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,421. The stock has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.