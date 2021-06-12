Altius Minerals Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.61 and a 12 month high of C$19.39.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

