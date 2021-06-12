Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$56.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Altus Group stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$58.59. 36,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60. Insiders sold a total of 14,180 shares of company stock valued at $837,996 over the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

