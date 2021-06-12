Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $724.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

