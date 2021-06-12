Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amcor were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.