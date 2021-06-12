Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of AMRC opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,899,520. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

