American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,137 shares of company stock worth $24,818,071. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.