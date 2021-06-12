American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $175.64 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,271. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

