American International Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $9,296,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $4,306,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

