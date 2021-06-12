American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,746 shares of company stock worth $2,554,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.