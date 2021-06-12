American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Yum China by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Yum China by 24.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

