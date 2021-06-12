American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AxoGen worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AxoGen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 4.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 38.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

