American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SiTime by 1,779.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SiTime by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.23.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.