American International Group Inc. Sells 2,752 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kearny Financial worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

