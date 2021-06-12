American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Update

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 6,440.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of AMNP stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. American Sierra Gold has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
American Sierra Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for American Sierra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Sierra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.