American Software, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Software in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a PE ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Software by 415.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 196,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

