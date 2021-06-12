AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Douglas D. Wheat Sells 2,907 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

