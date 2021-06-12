ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSSY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMS stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. AMS has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.