Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $26.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BMRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

