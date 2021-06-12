Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.05. Chubb posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 608.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

