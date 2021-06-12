Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.65 million to $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.78. 103,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.03. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

