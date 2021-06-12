Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 5,375,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,808,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

