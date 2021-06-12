Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,408,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,621,684. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

