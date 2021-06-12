Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $293,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $92.37. 1,292,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,787. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.