Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,048,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

