Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce $749.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.48 million to $754.10 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

