Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $123.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USPH stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.42. 32,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.65. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.