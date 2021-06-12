Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 5,809,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.