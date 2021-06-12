Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report sales of $151.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $605.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 513,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

