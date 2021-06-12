Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $617.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

