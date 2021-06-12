Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $642.17 million, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

