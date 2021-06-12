Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.02 million and the highest is $137.17 million. Stratasys reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $564.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 737,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,302. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

