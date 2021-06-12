Analysts Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT at $17.40

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,774 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 310,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,457. The firm has a market cap of $509.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

