Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $32.50

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

